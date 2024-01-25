Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $70.14 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,659 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $70,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,289,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,648. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

