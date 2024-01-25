Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Carrier Global worth $66,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,619,000 after buying an additional 2,282,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.2 %

CARR stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.19. 1,557,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,929. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.