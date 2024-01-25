Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,318,203 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3,123.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,360,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318,203 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $74,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $63.52. 3,567,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,397,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,484 shares of company stock worth $1,858,159 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

