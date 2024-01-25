Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,958 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $112,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $679.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $641.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $698.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $301.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

