Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,066 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Otis Worldwide worth $199,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,947. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

