Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 444,671 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 444,671 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Arch Capital Group worth $106,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.52. 835,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,262. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

