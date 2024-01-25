LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives $13.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

LXU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

LXU opened at $8.06 on Thursday. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

