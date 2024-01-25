MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.64. 307,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 861,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.
Read Our Latest Report on MacroGenics
Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 517.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 1,047,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
MacroGenics Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $787.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MacroGenics
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- What are fintech companies?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.