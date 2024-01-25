MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.64. 307,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 861,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 517.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 1,047,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $787.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

