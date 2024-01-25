Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $100,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 250,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 2,657,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

