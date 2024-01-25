Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,545 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

