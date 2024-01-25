Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $231,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 149,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $279,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXF opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.