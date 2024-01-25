Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $300.28 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.26 and a 12 month high of $307.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,003.83, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.