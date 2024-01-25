MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of MNSB opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.54. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
