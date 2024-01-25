MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $165.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.54.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

About MainStreet Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

