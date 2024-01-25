MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $165.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.54.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
