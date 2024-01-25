Mark Zuckerberg Sells 19,681 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $7,568,131.74.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19.

On Friday, January 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82.

On Monday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64.

On Friday, January 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70.

On Friday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of META stock opened at $390.70 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $396.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.