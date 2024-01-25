Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Short Interest Update

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the December 31st total of 35,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marpai in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Marpai Stock Down 16.8 %

MRAI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 319,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,142. Marpai has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 5.37.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 789.96% and a negative net margin of 89.28%.

Insider Transactions at Marpai

In related news, Director Yaron Eitan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 391,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,164.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marpai news, Director Yaron Eitan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 391,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damien Lamendola acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,951,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,201.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,312,100 shares of company stock worth $1,417,132 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marpai at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

