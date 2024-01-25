Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 14th

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

MMLP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,965. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,617,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,063.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,617,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,063.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $48,555.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,656,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,006.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 91,260 shares of company stock valued at $226,216 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Featured Articles

