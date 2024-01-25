Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mastech Digital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Mastech Digital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 27.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 38.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

