Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.66. 1,472,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,355. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $440.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.92 and its 200 day moving average is $405.46. The stock has a market cap of $409.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.
Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What are fintech companies?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.