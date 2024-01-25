MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $363.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.65. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.95 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

