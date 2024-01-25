Matson Money. Inc. Acquires 58,741 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,741 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $137,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,817. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

