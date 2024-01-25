Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,605 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 6.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.
Medtronic Stock Up 1.3 %
MDT stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,554,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
