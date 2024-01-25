Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Short Interest Update

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Metro One Telecommunications Stock Up 15.4 %

Metro One Telecommunications stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 34,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,227. Metro One Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get Metro One Telecommunications alerts:

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metro One Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 348.73% and a negative net margin of 6,791.14%.

Metro One Telecommunications Company Profile

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro One Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro One Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.