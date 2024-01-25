MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

MCBS opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $26.23.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

Insider Transactions at MetroCity Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $281,773.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,338,125 shares in the company, valued at $27,204,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,866.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $281,773.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,204,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $446,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

