MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. 5,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 25,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 24.44%.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,866.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $109,046.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,923,900.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $446,384 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $611.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

