Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

NYSE MXC opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

