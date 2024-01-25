Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 9,037 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 18.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,036 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 30,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 50,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $94.86. 8,647,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,529,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.