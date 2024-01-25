Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

MS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,790,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,363,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

