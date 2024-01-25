Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.23 on Thursday, reaching $297.21. 3,215,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,691. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

