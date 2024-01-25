Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 14,408 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
VZ traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.29. 24,576,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,628,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.34.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
