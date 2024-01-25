Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 3.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $80,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $202.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,436. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

