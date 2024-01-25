Meyer Handelman Co. Has $16.80 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,473 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,907,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

