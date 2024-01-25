Meyer Handelman Co. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 394,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,244,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,422,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $173,718.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at $781,454.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Read Our Latest Report on HPE

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

