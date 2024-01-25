Meyer Handelman Co. Has $48.95 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87,840 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 32,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.9% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 42,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 147,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 46,267,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,598,445. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.