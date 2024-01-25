Meyer Handelman Co. Has $6.12 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,925,000 after buying an additional 1,649,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 14,643.4% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.49. 6,064,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

