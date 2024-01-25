Meyer Handelman Co. Has $6.55 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 206,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 172,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,585 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $23.13. 10,705,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,574,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRO

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.