Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,847. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $215.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,108 shares of company stock worth $9,397,734. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

