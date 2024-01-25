Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 501 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,943,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947,173. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

