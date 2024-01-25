Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $22,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.11. 6,998,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

