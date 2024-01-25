Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,634 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $382.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.52 and a 200 day moving average of $340.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $392.73. The stock has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.