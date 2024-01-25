MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,332,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDY stock opened at $418.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

