MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,118,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,480,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 132,740 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDXG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

In related news, CFO Rice Doug acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $731,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MDXG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 98,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,600. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

