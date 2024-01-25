Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,392,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,956,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,667 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $27.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.21, a PEG ratio of 81.24 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

