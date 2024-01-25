Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $247,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

