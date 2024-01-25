Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,711,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,801,000 after purchasing an additional 167,032 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.50. 5,000,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,301,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

