MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 3,082 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

