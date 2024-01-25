MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 384 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,765,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,709 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

