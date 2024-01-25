MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

