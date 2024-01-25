MONECO Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,041 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

