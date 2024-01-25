MONECO Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 2.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

